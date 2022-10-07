Bangladeshi estate worker Khan Obaydul is seen at the Ipoh Sessions court after he pleaded guilty to offering RM50 to a police sergeant in Ayer Tawar, Manjung. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 7 — The Sessions Court here today fined a Bangladeshi estate worker RM3,000 after the man pleaded guilty to bribing a traffic police sergeant last year.

Judge Ahmad Kamar Jamaludin meted out the fine on Khan Obaydul, 30, for offering the policeman a RM50 bribe as an inducement to not take action against him for not wearing a crash helmet while riding a motorcycle.

He was charged with committing the offence at Jalan Kg. Muhibbah, Ayer Tawar, in the Manjung district at about 2pm on May 11, 2021.

Khan Obaydul, unrepresented, paid the fine.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Maziyah Mansor prosecuted. ― Bernama