KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Umno leaders are holding a meeting tonight to discuss the party’s manifesto for the 15th General Election (GE15).

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, who arrived at Menara Dato Onn here at about 7.40pm, confirmed the matter.

“To discuss the manifesto,” he said in a brief reply to reporters when asked about his presence tonight.

Also seen arriving as of 8pm were former PAS central committee member Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali and Federal Territory Umno liaison chairman Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, who is also Umno Supreme Council member.

Previously, the Umno Supreme Council had stated its stance in wanting Parliament to be dissolved in the near future to enable the GE15 to be held this year.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan was also reported to have said that was among the decisions made at the Umno Supreme Council meeting on September 30.

Meanwhile, Ahmad told reporters that the meeting tonight was merely a routine gathering with no special or sudden agenda to be discussed.

He said Umno held meetings all the time to discuss all sorts of matters and tonight’s meeting was no different.

When asked if the party leadership will be discussing the GE15 manifesto, Ahmad said such matters were considered a normal agenda in the run-up to an election. — Bernama