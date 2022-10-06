Communications and Multimedia minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks to the media at Parliament building, October 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry today said that it is ready to consider allowing all political parties to have equal access to political broadcasts on state-owned media outlets prior to the 15th general election (GE15).

Communications and Multimedia minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa made the affirmation in a brief parliamentary reply to Wangsa Maju MP Datin Paduka Dr Tan Yee Kew.

“The ministry, through existing information and broadcasting agencies, is prepared to review airtime and opportunities to be given to political parties to broadcast on official platforms owned by the ministry ahead of GE15,” he said in the reply.

Both Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) are both state-owned media outlets.

Speculation is rife that Parliament will be dissolved this year to pave the way for the 15th general election.

Last Friday, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob would present a proposed date for dissolution of Parliament to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in accordance with Article 40 (1) of the Federal Constitution.