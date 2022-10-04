The 28-year-old male suspect arrives at the Magistrate's Court in Johor Baru October 3, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 4 — A car salesman and a Indonesian woman have been remanded at the Magistrate's Court here today to assist the murder investigation of a three-year-old boy who was believed to have been abused at a house in Jalan Ria 2, Taman Skudai on Sunday.

The 28-year-old male suspect works as a car salesman, while the 40-year-old maid was employed by the man at his residence.

Magistrate R. Salini granted investigators a one-week remand order for both suspects starting today.

The two were remanded to assist police with investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Earlier, both suspects arrived escorted by police personnel at the Magistrate's Court here at 9am.

Yesterday, Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the incident occurred at the home of the male suspect, who was identified as a friend of the victim’s father.

He said the victim’s father had asked for help from his friend, to take care of his two children, including the victim, for the past several months.

"The victim’s father, who works in Singapore and his mother who works in Yong Peng, left their two children to be cared for at the friend’s house with a payment of RM2,800 a month.

"Initial investigations revealed that there were several injuries on the victim’s body, as well as bruises and a few cuts. However, investigators are waiting for a comprehensive report following the post-mortem,” said Kamarul Zaman during a press conference at the scene of the incident yesterday night.

It is understood that the victim and her one-year-old sister have been cared for by the suspect over the past three months.

Initial investigations revealed that only the victim was believed to have been abused while his sister was not harmed.