IGP Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani speaks during the 75th Marine Police Day celebration in Penang. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 4 — The police force is fully prepared to do its job and ensure a smooth general election whenever it is called, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said today.

“The police is fully prepared in terms of human resource and assets to ensure a smooth election,” he told reporters after attending the 75th Marine Police Day celebrations at Batu Uban here.

Speculations that GE15 will be called this year gained momentum following yesterday’s news reports of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s five-hour long meeting with Acryl Sani, the Attorney General and the Election Commission.

In his speech earlier today, Acryl Sani praised the marine police for their proactive action and efficiency that solved 5,103 cases involving human smuggling as well as contraband goods and drugs worth about RM292,621,167 from January to August this year.

In comparison, the marine police handled 4,463 cases and seized illicit goods worth about RM247,178,076 for the same time frame last year.