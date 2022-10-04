IGP Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani speaks during the 75th Marine Police Day celebration in Penang. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 4 — Malaysian police will kickstart extradition procedures with Thailand authorities after identifying two to three more Malaysian suspects to assist in the investigation of the recent kidnapping of a cosmetics agent in Kelantan.

Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said there are another two to three suspects who were believed to be involved in the case, in addition to the seven suspects who have already been detained.

“We have already identified them but we are still conducting further investigations to get a clearer picture before sharing information with the authorities in Thailand,” he said.

He added that they will need to delve further into the evidence to confirm the identities of the suspects.

He said the police also need more time to establish the motive behind the case.

Acryl Sani was speaking to the media after attending the 75th Marine Police Day celebration at the marine police base in Batu Uban here.

When asked about kidnapping cases involving children that were sensationalised on social media, he said a majority of these claims were false.

“Our investigations showed that these cases were fake and intentionally sensationalised by certain parties for unknown reasons,” he said.

Other than the kidnapping case in Genting Highlands, in which the suspect was already charged in court, Acryl Sani said most child kidnapping and organ trafficking cases the police received were baseless.

Although the spread of such false information have indirectly increased awareness among parents on the safety of their children, he called on the member of the public to stop spreading fake news that can cause unnecessary fear.

The cosmetics agent, Rosnazirah Mohd Naim, who was kidnapped at her home in Tumpat, Kelantan on September 13 was safely rescued and brought home on September 29.

Acryl attributed the rescue to close collaboration with Thai police.

He said the Malaysian police force will continue to work with its Thai counterparts on the case.