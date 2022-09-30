Top leaders from Muda and Pakatan Harapan's seat negotiations committee announced official talks for the former to join the Opposition coalition today. —

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Leaders from the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) have begun official talks with their counterparts from Pakatan Harapan in a move that could see the nascent youth-based party become the fifth component member of the main Opposition coalition.

The talks, announced through a joint statement by top leaders from Muda and PH's seat negotiations committee today, is expected to lay to rest the suspicion and public squabbling between the two sides that has spanned months, making the Opposition's pursuit for a unified bloc to stand against the Umno-led ruling coalition closer to reality.

“Pakatan Harapan and Muda held an official meeting to discuss the induction of Muda as a PH component member.

“This reflects a serious effort between PH and Muda to unite and galvanise the people’s aspirations and voice at the 15th general election. The discussion was smooth and positive. Issues that were raised will be conveyed to the top leadership at the presidential council meeting that is to take place in the near future,” the statement read.

Muda was represented by four people: its president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and his deputy Amira Aisya Abd Aziz; as well as vice-president Zaidel Baharuddin and information chief Luqman Long.

Representing PH were Bukit Mertajam MP and DAP's national organising secretary Steven Sim Chee Keong; Setiawangsa MP and PKR vice-president Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad; Amanah's youth wing chief Hasbie Muda; and the new president of Sabah-based United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Muda's leaders sought to join PH earlier this month to avoid clashing with fellow federal Opposition parties in GE15.

Muda deputy president Amira stressed that the two sides had more in common than disagreement ideologically.

Amira’s statement came after news reports surfaced that some within the PKR ranks are suspicious of the young party and reluctant to accept it into their fold.