Two MACC officers guard a school principal suspected of fraud at the Johor Baru Court Complex, September 29, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Sept 29 — The Johor chapter of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating the headmistress of a Tamil vernacular primary school in Skudai suspected of making false claims for RM2,583 worth of goods supposedly during a Moral programme last February.

The 57-year-old woman, dressed in the bright orange MACC lock-up attire and in handcuffs, was taken to the Magistrates’ Court here at 9.05am for a remand order under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

Magistrate Tiffany Chin Phin Yuan approved the remand application.

The school principal was represented by lawyer K Bharathi.

The accused was arrested after turning up at the Johor MACC office in Jalan Persiaran Tanjung here at 2pm yesterday to give her statement on the investigation.

She was alleged to have submitted false claims related to the supply of food, drinks and goods for the 2022 Pure Values ​​in Moral Education lecture programme.

It was understood that despite the claims made, the programme was not implemented while the items were not supplied.