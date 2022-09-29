Hashim had yesterday defended PAS against accusations the Islamist party is racist or extremist by saying that it was willing to engage with non-Muslims as long as they agreed to its agenda of uniting the 'ummah'. —Picture by Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Lim Guan Eng has reminded PAS that non-Muslim Malaysians are their fellow countrymen too, and therefore, should not be seen as the enemy.

Lim said PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin’s remarks yesterday had reinforced the Islamist party’s exclusive, racist and extremist approach that non-Muslims are opponents it was willing to negotiate with.

“Non-Muslims should not be downgraded, but embraced instead, in an inclusive way by any responsible political party that seeks to unite the nation.

“PAS must be reminded that non-Muslims are Malaysian citizens who are not the political opponents of PAS,” said Lim who is DAP’s national chairman in a statement today.

Hashim had yesterday defended PAS against accusations the Islamist party is racist or extremist by saying that it was willing to engage with non-Muslims as long as they agreed to its agenda of uniting the ummah.

“Such statements are consistent with the open hostility and contempt towards the rights and dignity of non-Muslims expressed by PAS president, (Tan Sri) Abdul Hadi Awang,” added Lim.

Lim was referring to Abdul Hadi’s speech on August 20, in which the Marang MP said corruption stemmed from those who reaped profit through illegal means.

Abdul Hadi had then said the majority of those involved in ruining the country’s politics and economy were non-Muslims and non-Bumiputera, and that it had reached a point that “these people” ended up controlling the country’s economy and using their money to taint politics, the administration and judiciary.

“Yet, Abdul Hadi can be so shameless as to state that there is no reason for PAS to fail to garner non-Muslim support when DAP can elect Indian MPs in Chinese-majority seats.

“Non-Muslims rejected PAS not just for their racism and extremism but also for their failures in economic management and bad governance,” said Lim.

He also cited Mohamad Agus Yusoff from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, who labelled three PAS ministers as incompetent, and said PAS were performing poorly in the states that it controlled.

Lim added that even Johor Umno deputy chief Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed had described PAS leaders as “low-quality ministers” who were dragging the government down with their incompetence.

“Unfortunately, non-Muslim political parties in government such as MCA, MIC, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah behave like political ‘eunuchs’ by not daring to oppose but continue to support PAS in government and work together with the three PAS ministers in Cabinet.

“By legitimising and whitewashing the racism and extremism of PAS, these political ‘eunuchs’ are culprits for abetting PAS in posing a clear and present danger to the well-being, security, and bright future of Malaysians,” said Lim.