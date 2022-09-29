A large python was caught by Kulai's fire and rescue department team after it swallowed a goat. — Picture via Facebook/ Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Negeri Johor

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — The Johor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) caught a reticulated python (ular sawa batik) weighing 80 kilograms at Felda Inas in Kulai yesterday.

The reptile was found inside a goat pen with its belly full.

According to Berita Harian, the owner failed to locate one of his goats which the python is believed to have swallowed.

A spokesperson from the department said they were notified of the incident at 7.21am yesterday. They then dispatched a team of eight personnel to the scene.

“Upon reaching the destination, we found a six metre snake inside the goat pen.

“The breeder claimed that one of his female goats was missing and was believed to have been swallowed by the snake.

“Bomba then proceeded to catch the snake before re-releasing it in an area far away from the public,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that this was the first time they’ve received such complaints from the area and no fatal accidents were reported.

The operation ended at 8.21am.

Johor’s Bomba has also taken to their official Facebook page to share the incident.

They included a couple of videos where Bomba members were seen trying to catch the snake.

In one video, the snake can be seen throwing up the goat it had swallowed after a Bomba personnel tried to pull it out from its mouth.