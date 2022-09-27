Zahid accused BN’s political foes of tarnishing the former prime minister’s reputation through character assassination. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Enemies of Barisan Nasional (BN) celebrating the imprisonment of Datuk Seri Najib Razak will sing a different tune once the general election rolls around, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi predicted today.

The Bagan Datuk MP accused BN’s political foes of tarnishing the former prime minister’s reputation through character assassination, but added that their attempt is failing with public support for “Bossku” still going strong.

“They hoped that the name of Najib Razak would be ‘killed’ after imprisonment, but ‘Bossku’ is still being talked about by the people to this day.

“This has led to BN's enemies to continue in their mission to commit character assassination against ‘Bossku’ even though Najib is in prison.

“But we are all confident that such malice will never work because they overlooked the central aspect of ‘Bossku’,” Ahmad Zahid said in his latest Facebook post.

He claimed that there were many Malaysians who still remember Najib’s contributions to country, adding that there were others who are beginning to know the “truth behind truth” of the Pekan MP’s jailing.

Najib has been serving time since August 23 when a five-judge panel at the Federal Court upheld his conviction, RM210 million fine and 12-year prison sentence for embezzling RM42 million belonging to government-owned SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Ahmad Zahid claimed that BN’s enemies would often resort to character assassination to “kill” their rivals’ reputations.

But he said their attempts to “kill” Najib by making fun of his “Bossku” moniker and using “merpati” or pigeon instead as a code name for the high-profile convict would not succeed.

“As previously explained by Najib, the true meaning of ‘Bossku’ is the people. The real ‘Bossku’ beneath the term's definition is the people.

“Therefore it is impossible for BN's opponent to get rid of ‘Bossku’, which in reality are Malaysian themselves,” the former deputy prime minister added.