Qaradawi (left) died at the age of 97 on Monday. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 27 — Three principal mosques in the country will organise absentee funeral prayers for the world-renowned Muslim scholar Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi simultaneously after the Isyak prayers tonight, Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) director-general Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff announced.

The three mosques are the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, the Putra Mosque and the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque here.

In a statement today, Hakimah said Jakim also invited all state religious councils and departments, to organise the prayers at all mosques and surau in their areas.

“May Allah forgive his sins and bless his soul,” she said.

Hakimah also described the death of the Qaradawi as a huge loss to the world.

“His deeds and contribution in the fields of knowledge, thoughts and dakwah, had given a great impact on the development and progress of people around the world,” she said.

For that, she said Malaysia had also conferred him with the Internation Tokoh Maal Hijrah Award in 2009.

Qaradawi died at the age of 97 on Monday.

Qaradawi, an Egypt-born cleric who was based in Qatar, was the founder of the Doha-based International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS). — Bernama