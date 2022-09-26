Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun speaks to the media while attending the state-level 2022 National Day appreciation ceremony in Klana Resort, Seremban September 26, 2022. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Sept 26 — A total of 89 hot spots has been identified as potential flood zones throughout Negri Sembilan due to the North-east Monsoon, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said state preparations to deal with the spectre of flooding include setting up an operations room linked to agencies and departments and gathering young volunteers to channel immediate aid while boarding schools are first-choice for temporary relief centres (PPS).

“The hotspots have increased from the flood that hit at the end of last year which were 81 locations with 369 incidents. I will also hold a meeting with Penang and Selangor for joint aid...” he said after attending the state-level 2022 National Day appreciation ceremony here today.

Meanwhile, he said any sports association in the state that shows disinterest or does not show improvement will be dropped from sports events including the next Malaysia Games (Sukma).

He also congratulated the state’s athletes for winning 53 medals (to finish 10th) in Sukma 2022.

In another development, Aminuddin, who is also PKR vice-president, said holding the 15th general election (GE15) at the end of term next year would be prudent.

He was commenting on the statement of the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed yesterday that the dissolution of Parliament and the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) if not done simultaneously, will double the cost of election expenses. — Bernama