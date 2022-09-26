KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — A total of 25 per cent or about 13 hectares (ha) out of 52.2 ha of land for proposed residential development in R12 location, in Wangsa Maju here has been reserved for open spaces or green areas compared to only five per cent in other areas to be developed.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah said a major part of the said area comprises hills and high land with Class Three and Four gradients (35 per cent and above) which are not suitable for any development.

“For one’s information, 25 per cent of the residential development that has been approved cannot be developed, as it is in green areas, compared to five per cent in normal development. So not the entire area can be developed.

“Any work on the site by the developer is also not allowed as long as the strategic communication session with the residents has not been finalised,” he told the media here today.

Previously, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said that the R12 residential development on privately owned land was approved in 1984 based on Development Concept Plan for Bandar Baru Wangsa Maju.

Elaborating further, Mahadi said the approval for the proposed residential development in location R12 had also gone through several legal and administrative processes including complying with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report in 2017 by the Department of Environment.

“Apart from this, this area in terms of topography has slopes. There must be compliance with the development guidelines for hillside and slope areas development planning for the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, 2010 and an assessment was also made by the Institute of Public Works (IKRAM) in 2014,” he said.

Prior to this, Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad voiced the concerns of local residents and insisted DBKL provide detailed information on the issue of safety and slope stability in the area. — Bernama