KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Saudi ambassador to Malaysia Datuk Mahmoud Hussein Saeed Qattan said the relations between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia continue to develop and progress.

He said this year witnessed many signs of the development of the relations.

The relations witnessed an increase of 104 per cent in the volume of trade exchange between the two countries in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year, and the volume of trade between the two countries amounted to US$3.6 billion (RM16 billion).

Qattan said: “The opening of the Malaysian office in Jeddah for the purpose of promoting commodities such as palm oil, rubber and timber also started to show positive results. In the field of investment, Saudi Ajlan & Brothers Group last August signed a number of memorandums of understanding (MoU) with several Malaysian companies involving investments of almost RM34 billion”.

He said this year, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia offered 300 scholarships for Malaysian students to continue their studies in Saudi universities, which include many advantages such as travel tickets, medical insurance, housing and allowances.

The ambassador said this in his speech at the celebration of the 92nd National Day of Saudi Arabia at a hotel here, Friday night.

The annual event, which has been postponed for two consecutive years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was attended by, among others, Malaysia’s Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu who was the guest of honour, foreign diplomats, government officials, the business community and the Saudi community here.

In the field of tourism, he said more than 120,000 Saudi tourists visited Malaysia in 2019, and after easing the precautionary measures of Covid-19 pandemic, in May of this year, thousands of Saudi citizens flocked to visit Malaysia. In 2019, about 300,000 Malaysian citizens visited the Kingdom.

Qattan said since the launching of Vision 2030, and during the past six years, the Vision 2030 has achieved several basic reforms that have contributed to the implementation of many important achievements.

He said Saudi Arabia seeks to assert its presence and participation in important cultural and sports events in the regional and international arenas, as Riyadh will organise the Asian Games in 2034, and the Kingdom is seeking to organise the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh.

“I would also like to thank the Malaysian government for its support in Riyadh’s bid to host the Expo 2030”, he added. — Bernama