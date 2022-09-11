Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (left) uses a bow and arrow at the closing ceremony of the Mini Islamic Arts and Culture Carnival 2022 in Kuching September 11, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 11 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) is urging the public to establish partnerships with the Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC) to generate income and attract more foreign tourists.

Its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said in an effort to restore the tourism industry affected by Covid-19, Motac needs ideas from the youth in creating new Islamic tourism products.

“Malay Islamic cultural arts such as archery, calligraphy and various other arts can be an attraction for foreign tourists. Those who are blessed with this gift have the potential to make it a side career, which can also benefit local residents.

“ITC offers training programmes, capacity building and advisory services such as Muslim-Friendly Tourist Guide training (MFTG) aimed at increasing the knowledge about Muslim tourists and how to meet their needs,” she said while speaking at the closing ceremony of the Mini Islamic Arts and Culture Carnival 2022 here, today.

ITC also hosts Islamic Tourism Entrepreneurship and Leadership Seminar (ITELS) to attract more business operators and tourism entrepreneurs to explore the Muslim-friendly tourism market, she added.

Nancy said the Muslim tourism market is able to generate high profits with their tendency to take long vacations and heavy spending.

She said before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, Malaysia received an average of 5.3 million Muslim tourist arrivals with the highest number coming from Indonesia, Brunei, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia which contributed to an income estimated at US$3.8 billion (RM17 billion). — Bernama