KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Former Tabung Haji chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim was today given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) by Sessions Court on nine charges, comprising three for corruption and six for money laundering, in connection with road projects in Perak and Kedah.

Judge Azura Alwi made the ruling after deputy public prosecutor Aslinda Ahad requested the court to discharge without acquitting the Baling Member of Parliament under Section 254 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code following a representation submitted by Abdul Azeez.

“The court opines that every case needs to be differentiated based on facts and the main issue is the discretionary power under Section 254 of the Criminal Procedure Code whether a DNAA or DNA order should be given against the accused.

“In exercising that power, the court needs to balance public interest and the rights of the accused as provided under the Federal Constitution.

“Therefore, the court orders that the accused be released without being acquitted of the charges,” he said when the case came up for mention. — Bernama