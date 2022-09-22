Foo was charged with offering RM100 as a bribe to Sergeant Roslan Khan Md Sharif of the Traffic Enforcement Investigation Division at the Ipoh district police headquarters. — Picture By Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 22 — Farmer Foo Poh Yaw learnt an expensive lesson at the Sessions Court today after he was fined RM3,000 for attempting to bribe a policeman who caught him driving under the influence of alcohol back in April.

The 37-year-old was charged with offering RM100 as a bribe to Sergeant Roslan Khan Md Sharif of the Traffic Enforcement Investigation Division at the Ipoh district police headquarters.

According to the charge sheet, Foo offered the bribe at the Ipoh IPD Traffic Enforcement Branch Office on Jalan Chamberlein Hulu here at about 1am on April 29 in an attempt to escape legal action.

Judge Ahmad Kamar Jamaludin ordered Foo to pay the fine, failing which he would be sentenced to one month in jail.

Under Section 214 of the Penal Code, Foo could have been punished with a maximum imprisonment of 10 years, or fine, or both, if convicted.

Foo paid the fine.

Deputy public prosecutor Maziyah Mansor prosecuted. Foo was unrepresented in court.