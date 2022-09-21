The Sabah government said these were not related to the state government in any way, and that the image of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor was used without authorisation in the advertisements making their way through Facebook and WhatsApp. — Picture courtesy of Sabah Chief Minister’s Department

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 21 — The Sabah government cautioned the public today to be wary of advertisements online purporting to be for civil service vacancies and the Sabah Maju Jaya low-cost homes.

It said these were not related to the state government in any way, and that the image of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor was used without authorisation in the advertisements making their way through Facebook and WhatsApp.

“They are false information and merely clickbait to route traffic to a certain website,” the Chief Minister’s Department said in a statement here today.

It warned that the links in the advertisement would direct users to an unrelated website that carried advertisements for openings in the Royal Malaysian Air Force.

One of the advertisements claimed there were 1,619 openings for jobs offering up to RM8,000 available in September and October.