KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — A total of 13,627 new Covid-19 cases was recorded for the 37th Epidemiological Week (ME 37/2022) from Sept 11 to 17 compared to 14,072 cases in ME 36/2022, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“The average daily active cases for ME 37/2022 was 26,378 which decreased by 4.1 per cent compared to the week before,” he said in a statement on the current Covid-19 infection situation today.

Dr Noor Hisham said there were 31 deaths logged in ME 37/2022 which is a drop of 8.8 per cent compared to 34 cases the week earlier.

On the number of recovery cases, he said it was also lower by 16 per cent with 14,513 cases for ME 37/2022 compared to 17,286 recoveries the week earlier.

On admission of Covid-19 patients in public hospitals for every 100,000 population in ME 37/2022, Dr Noor Hisham said it showed a drop of 6.7 per cent for category 1 and 2 patients while there was no change in category three, four and five patients.

“The percentage of Covid-19 bed occupancy showed a fall of one per cent for non-critical beds while beds in intensive care unit (ICU) and Low Risk Covid-19 Treatment Centres fell by 2 per cent respectively.

“There was no change to the percentage of Covid-19 patients on ventilator as well,” he said and added that the number of positive cases monitored by the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) nationwide were also lower.

On RT or infectivity rate, Dr Noor Hisham said it increased to 0.96 in ME 37/2022 compared to 0.92 the week before. — Bernama