NABAWAN, Sept 18 — A total of 8,330 Neighbourhood Watch Areas (KRT) has been set up nationwide to empower local communities, said National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique.

She said Sabah has the highest number of KRT after Selangor which stood at 1,069 KRT.

“There are 117 KRT in the Pensiangan parliamentary constituency involving three districts namely Keningau, Nabawan and Sook Kecil,” she said during the opening of the Semarak Uniti Keluarga Malaysia programme for the Pensiangan constituency here today.

Also present were Deputy Works Minister and Pensiangan MP Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup and Sabah Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Shahelmy Yahya.

Halimah also launched the Neighbourhood Watch Area Work Agenda (RT4ALL) involving four main key working agendas namely Safe KRT, Health KRT, Clean and Beautiful KRT and Prosperous KRT.

On Semarak Uniti Keluarga Malaysia, Halimah said the programme was hosted to support the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) aspirations and serve as an integration platform to nurture the spirit of unity among the people.

She said she hoped the programme could be organised across the nation to reinforce unity and the spirit of goodwill among members of Keluarga Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Arthur said the number of KRTs in the constituency at 117 showed the people’s acceptance of the KRT as an agent of unity.

He said he has been working closely with the KRT, adding that within the past two years he had contributed RM70,000 to 30 KRTs in the constituency to carry out programmes and activities involving the communities. — Bernama