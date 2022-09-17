Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the new council is formed as the country’s film and music industry is experiencing a new surge in the post-Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

ALOR GAJAH, Sept 17 — The government is forming the Malaysian Film and Music Advisory Council to formulate more proactive forward policies to assist industry players.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the new council is formed as the country’s film and music industry is experiencing a new surge in the post-Covid-19 pandemic.

“We could see how the movie Mat Kilau collected almost RM100 million...and now the box office collection of the film Air Force is almost reaching tens of million, it means the industry can make great strides if there are quality movies.

“So to progress further, our film industry needs experts to advise the government and industry and we could select seven to 10 people from the film industry and another seven to 10 from the music industry for the council,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after opening the Ayer Limau state constituency Malaysia Day celebration at Ayer Limau State Constituency Development and Coordination Committee Complex (JAPERUN) here today.

Also present were Ayer Limau assemblyman Datuk Hameed Myhtheen Kunju Basheer and Melaka State Legislative Assembly speaker Datuk Ibrahim Durum.

Annuar also announced Deputy Melaka State Legislative Assembly Speaker Rim Datuk Khaidhirah Abu Zahar as the chairman of the advisory council.

He said the film and music industry has huge potential to create more employment opportunities and attract more professionals to join them.

In this regard, Annuar said the National Month and Malaysia Day Celebrations could go on not only at state level and the various communities could also organise them to imbue the spirit of patriotism as a culture Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family).

“It is important to create public sentiment and awareness on our independence and the formation of Malaysia and it should be encouraged and continue to be carried out and not necessary on the only stipulated date only,” he said. — Bernama