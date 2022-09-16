Sabah Governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin cuts the Malaysia Day 2022 cake in conjunction with Sabah’s Malaysia Day celebration at Padang Merdeka in Kota Kinabalu, September 16, 2022. With him are Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (2nd, left) and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 16 — The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah government reiterated its promise to keep pushing for the reinstatement of the state rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) today.

In conjunction with Malaysia Day, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said Sabah will capitalise on its synergy and cooperation with the federal government to ensure the state’s claims will be granted and implemented in full.

“We believe that issues regarding the state’s interest that is dependent on the federal and state relationship will be ironed out through negotiations and the Keluarga Malaysia spirit,” he said, adding that the 40 per cent return of state revenue was among the state’s top priority.

He said this during his speech at the state-level Malaysia Day celebrations at Padang Merdeka here tonight.

“Sabah has come so far since the formation of the Federation of Malaysia in 1963.

“Even though there is still a lot of room for improvement, especially in terms of development in the context of MA63, the state will continue to push for what is ours, so that we can also enjoy the spoils of progress as partners of this country,” he said.

He said the Malaysia Family spirit could be portrayed and conveyed through a fair and just distribution of wealth and development to Sabah.

Speaking on the Malaysia Family spirit, he said this was relevant to Sabah and Sarawak as well as its people who have been living peacefully and happily despite being multicultural and multiracial.

“Let us continue to immerse ourselves in the spirit of a Malaysian Family and celebrate Malaysia Day with patriotism as we continue to work towards bringing about more development for our country and state,” he said.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin called on Malaysians, especially the youth, to understand and appreciate the country’s history and the formation of Malaysia in 1963.

Bung, who is the state-level Malaysia Day coordinating chairman, said Malaysians would be able to contribute to the country’s continued peace and prosperity if it understood and appreciated the history.

“We Malaysians have our roles to make sure that this peace and harmony enjoyed are preserved and protected at all cost,” Bung said.

The celebration at Padang Merdeka tonight featured a presentation of certificate of appreciation to four Silat athletes — Sazzlan Yuga, Nor Farah Mazlan, Luqman Laji and Merrywati Manuil — who won gold medals at their respective categories at the World Pencak Silat Championship in July.

Ten-year-old Sabahan Dazaisy Hafiy Aznee, who won the World Youth Muay Thai Championship last month, also received an award.

Sabah Governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his wife, Toh Puan Norlidah R.M Jasni, were the guests of honour at the event.