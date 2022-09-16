MELAKA, Sept 16 — The Cabinet has agreed that the national-level celebration of Malaysia Day will be held in rotation in all states, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa announced.

He said the decision will give the opportunity to the people in each state to participate in the national-level celebration of the historical day after Melaka was selected as the host this year.

Annuar, who is also the chairman of the main organising committee for the National Day and Malaysia Day 2022 celebrations, said this year’s celebration was also special because it was the first time the national-level celebration was held in the peninsula as it has always been organised alternately between Sabah and Sarawak.

“The decision was made because we want the people to be able to celebrate the historical day in their respective states in the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family), besides to truly understand and commemorate the significance of the sacred date of September 16.

“We are grateful to be able to hold the celebration after two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic... I’m sure that the celebration in Melaka will be a beautiful memory and create its own history in this historical state,” he said in a pre-recorded speech aired during the celebration held at the Independence Declaration Memorial Square in Banda Hilir here tonight.

Annuar also expressed hope that the Malaysia Day celebration themed, Keluarga Malaysia Teguh Bersama (Malaysian Family-Stronger Together) could be observed by every member of the family to live peacefully in unity in the spirit of inclusion, togetherness and gratitude.

He said the concept is the recipe of strength and unity mooted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to ensure Malaysian prosperity. — Bernama