Members of the public walk past a giant portrait of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in Spitafields Market in London, September 16, 2022. — AFP pic

SEREMBAN, Sept 16 — Negri Sembilan Yang di-Pertuan Besar, Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir, has given his consent for the state flag to be flown at half-mast on Monday as a sign of respect for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8.

State secretary Datuk Dr Razali Ab Malik said the order was also a mark of respect for the longest-reigning monarch in Britain’s history, who died at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, after ruling for 70 years.

“Tuanku Muhriz has consented for the state to fly the flag at half-mast on Monday (September 19),” he said in a statement today.

In accordance with the order, he said the state government has ordered all departments and agencies in Negri Sembilan to fly the state flag at half-mast. — Bernama