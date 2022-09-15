KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has the right to summon any department or agency to seek an explanation regarding the delay in the delivery of three offshore patrol vessels (OPV) to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said it was up to the PAC if they want to expedite its proceedings on the issue.

“No pressure...PAC is an independent body representing both the government and the Opposition, and chaired by the opposition.

“PAC has the right to summon any department or government agency, ministry or anyone if there are issues that need to be explained. It’s up to them.

“We (government) were informed that the vessels were still under construction and would be ready soon. So, let’s wait. I personally did not have the details on the OPV,” he said when asked if there was pressure for PAC to expedite its proceedings on the delay in the delivery of the OPV to the MMEA.

The prime minister was met after the launch of Semarak Patriotik IPT 2022 at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia here today.

In a statement on Sept 13, the MMEA said the three OPV that should have been handed over to the MMEA in 2020 were still under construction

Its director-general, Maritime Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som said the OPV were being built by a local company, THHE Destini Sdn Bhd, in Pulau Indah, Selangor. — Bernama