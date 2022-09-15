Lim said that despite their public clashes, he and the former MIC president and long-time minister had mutual respect for each other. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang has called Tun S. Samy Vellu, who died this morning, “a great fighter” despite the men crossing swords over political differences on numerous occasions throughout their careers.

Lim said that despite their public clashes, he and the former MIC president and long-time minister had mutual respect for each other.

“Although Samy Vellu was responsible for my seven-month suspension from Parliament in 1992, there was nothing personal between us as we have the greatest respect for each other.

“Samy Vellu was a great fighter and the country as lost a great son with his demise. Rest in peace,” the Iskandar Puteri MP said briefly in a statement.

Samy Vellu died in his sleep at his home this morning on Jalan Ipoh here. He was 86.

Lim and Samy Vellu had been political foes for many years and engaged in many fierce arguments in Parliament.

Among the famous issues involving the duo was the Maika scandal and Indian community affairs, including the merit-based intake of Indian student into public universities.

In 1992, Lim even published a book titled Samy Vellu and Maika Scandal.

In 2007, Lim, who held the Parliamentary Opposition leader post, urged Samy Vellu, who the was the works minister at the time, to explain the hefty bill tagged to renovations for public infrastructure.

The duo locked horns in Parliament over the matter, accusing each other of being unfit for the positions they held.