Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd group executive officer Datuk Mohammad Azlan Abdullah gives a media briefing on the opening of the first phase of SUKE in Kuala Lumpur, September 14, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The opening of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) will ease congestion in the eastern part of Kuala Lumpur with 80,000 vehicles expected to travel on SUKE daily.

Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd group executive officer, Datuk Mohammad Azlan Abdullah said upon its opening, SUKE which spans 24.4 kilometres (km) from Sri Petaling to Jalan Hulu Kelang would reduce traffic congestion along the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2), Jalan Ampang and Jalan Loke Yew by an average of 30 per cent.

He said SUKE would also offer its users connectivity to several existing expressways such as the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) and Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH).

“SUKE is an alternative to faster, easier, efficient and safe travel for road users,” he added.

Mohammad Azlan said the first phase of SUKE, a 16.6km stretch from the Cheras-Kajang interchange to Bukit Antarabangsa would be opened to the public soon but stated that Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof was scheduled to announce the date of the opening tomorrow.

He said as the stretch was completed, its opening was approved by the government for the benefit of road users. — Bernama