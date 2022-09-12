Datuk Lokman Noor Adam is pictured at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur September 1, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today obtained an interim injunction from the High Court here for Datuk Lokman Noor Adam to delete immediately all videos on his social media accounts that allegedly defamed the prime minister.

Lawyer Ragunath Kesavan, representing Ismail Sabri, said this followed a decision by Judicial Commissioner Roz Mawar Rozain in allowing an ex parte application by his client, who is Umno vice-president.

“The court issued an injunction to compel the defendant to remove a video, with the title Bila Presiden Umno Panggil Tak Datang! Tapi PM Ada Masa Jumpa Mahathir - Lokman Adam which was uploaded on the defendant’s YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts.

“The court also issued an injunction to prevent the defendant either himself or his agents from making similar statements on social media or any other website belonging to the defendant,” he said when met by reporters after the proceeding, which was held in chambers.

According to Kesavan, the ex-parte order was issued today pending the inter-parte hearing on Sept 26. — Bernama