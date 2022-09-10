DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke says Pakatan Harapan has received official application from Malaysian United Democratic Alliance to join the pact. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) has finalised seat allocations in several states for the 15th general election but negotiations are still ongoing, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook reportedly said yesterday.

He confirmed that seat negotiations among PH component parties are progressing smoothly and that the coalition will be announcing the finalised federal seat allocations soon.

"Seat negotiations are still ongoing. In fact, I was informed that we have reached some resolutions in a meeting among component parties on Thursday.

"We have also finalised negotiations for parliamentary seats for several states in Peninsular Malaysia, probably about three to four states," he reportedly said in a press conference after launching the Johor DAP’s new headquarters.

According to The Star, Loke also said the PH presidential council has received an official application from the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) to join the coalition yesterday.

He said the application, submitted by Muda president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, will be discussed in the upcoming Pakatan presidential council before a final decision is made.

"We view the interest from other parties to join Pakatan as a positive thing, as it shows that there is something special and attractive about the coalition," he reportedly said.

Loke also said Muda joining PH will not affect the ongoing seat negotiations among existing component parties.

He said seat negotiations involving Muda would be resolved later.

"Seat allocation among existing component parties will continue. Once a final decision has been made (regarding Muda's application) we could have further discussions (on seats for Muda)," he said.