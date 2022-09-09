PKR’s party election committee chief Zaliha Mustafa said it was impossible that wasn’t informed earlier by the party’s secretary-general’s office if indeed there was any letter from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on the matter. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Speculation that 53 Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) branches are facing re-election in the near future is fake news, said party election committee chief Zaliha Mustafa.

She said that as the party’s election committee chief, it was impossible that wasn’t informed earlier by the party’s secretary-general’s office if indeed there was any letter from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on the matter.

She said that, on top of that, she was also on the committee that handled several matters which arose in connection with the party’s recent elections with the ROS.

“I wish to rebut and stress that this is fake news. This (news) is a series of ‘posts’ on social media which I describe as irresponsible and deliberately issued for the purpose of provocation,” she said in a statement today. — Bernama