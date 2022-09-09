The Sabah government, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, also concurred with its Sarawak counterparts that the consent of the Yang Dipertua Negeri (TYT) must be obtained first before the proposed appointment is submitted to the Judicial Appointments Commission. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 9 — Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin has consented to the appointment of judicial commissioners in Sabah to be based on an administrative mechanism, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

The Sabah government, he said, also concurred with its Sarawak counterparts that the consent of the Yang Dipertua Negeri (TYT) must be obtained first before the proposed appointment is submitted to the Judicial Appointments Commission.

“The TYT (Juhar) also agreed that another representative from Sabah and Sarawak be appointed to the Judicial Appointments Commission,” he said in a statement here today.

Hajiji said he had informed the matter to the Special Council on the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob via video conferencing yesterday.

He also raised the issue of the need for security outposts at the Malaysia-Indonesia border to be beefed up.

Hajiji said during his working visit to the three security outposts at the border, namely Burst-Point, Wallace Bay and Sungai Melayu in Sebatik, he found there was a need for facilities there to be upgraded.

The chief minister said the state government will continue to pursue the 40 per cent special grant for Sabah under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.

On the request for increase in parliamentary seats for Sabah and Sarawak in line with the spirit of the Malaysia formation, Hajiji said the prime minister said the proposal will be brought to the Federal Cabinet for discussion. — Bernama