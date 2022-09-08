Police officer S. Vijiyan Rao and his wife, K. Rineshini Naidu, were charged under Section 13 of the Anti-Trafficking In Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007. — Reuters pic

KLANG, Sept 8 — A police officer and his wife pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to trafficking an Indonesian woman for exploitation as forced labour.

S. Vijiyan Rao, 38, and K. Rineshini Naidu, 35, a businesswoman, were jointly charged with committing the offence on Zailis, 46, at a house in Taman Industri Bolton, Gombak, between March and Aug 30 this year.

They were charged under Section 13 of the Anti-Trafficking In Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, and faced life imprisonment or of not less than five years, and is liable to whipping, if found guilty.

Judge Rozianayati Ahmad allowed them bail of RM10,000 with one surety and set Oct 5 for mention. The couple was also ordered to surrender their passports to the court.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul’ Ain Abu Bakar prosecuted, while the couple, who has two children, was represented by lawyer A. Narainasami. — Bernama