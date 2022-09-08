The police arrested 12 foreigners including one male suspect believed to be involved in prostitution using a massage parlour and a salon as a facade for the illicit activity on Jalan Sungai Dua in Gelugor yesterday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 8 — The police arrested 12 foreigners including one male suspect believed to be involved in prostitution using a massage parlour and a salon as a facade for the illicit activity on Jalan Sungai Dua in Gelugor near here yesterday.

North East District acting police chief Supt V. Saravanan in a press conference today said acting on intelligence reports and public tip-offs, the police raided the premises at 6.35pm and arrested all the suspects aged between 24 and 52.

“Based on our investigation, the massage parlour and salon premises were found to be offering sex services with charges ranging between RM50 to RM150 an hour,” he said, adding that the vice activities began about six months ago.

“During the raid, police also seized items like condoms, customer log book, towels, RM600 cash and other items believed to be related to prostitution activities at the premises,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said, the police raided 13 premises and arrested 53 suspects believed to be involved in prostitution under ‘Ops Noda’ which was carried out from August 30 to September 7.

The arrests involved five local men, five local women, six foreign men and 37 foreign women, he added. — Bernama