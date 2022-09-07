Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the state government had discussed with Selangor on the matter and hoped it could be implemented soon to avoid inconvenience to the people. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Sept 7 — The Negri Sembilan government has requested Selangor to allow solid waste from the state to be disposed of at the landfill in Sepang for the time being following the closure of the Tanah Merah Solid Waste Landfill in Port Dickson since August 29.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the state government had discussed with Selangor on the matter and hoped it could be implemented soon to avoid inconvenience to the people.

“This is because the landfills in Jelebu and Kuala Pilah are on a much higher elevation and the surrounding residents are unhappy due to the impact to their livestock.

“It is not due to negligence but over a delay in the operation of the incinerator in Ladang Tanah Merah and the landfill does not have a proper waste water pond and the Ministry of Housing and Local Government needs to take immediate action,” he told reporters after the Exco meeting here today.

Yesterday, state Urban Wellbeing, Housing, Local Government and New Village Committee chairman Teo Kok Seong was reported as saying that the Tanah Merah Waste Disposal Site was closed following a leak in the waste water pond. — Bernama