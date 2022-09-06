SEREMBAN, Sept 6 — The operation of the Ladang Tanah Merah Landfill, Port Dickson near here has been temporarily suspended since Aug 29 due to a burst solid waste reservoir.

Negri Sembilan Urban Wellbeing, Housing, Local Government and New Village Committee chairman Teo Kok Seong said the incident caused leachate from the landfill to flow into the nearby river and affecting the water quality.

“The closure order was issued by the Negri Sembilan Department of Environment (DoE) under Sections 31 and 37 of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 to the operator of the landfill,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the operator had been asked to submit an action plan to the DoE before being given permission to resume operation.

Teo said SWM Environment as the concession company for solid waste collection was also instructed to send all 700 tonnes per day of domestic solid waste collected from the Seremban, Nilai and Port Dickson areas to the Ulu Maasop Landfill in Senaling for the time being.

He asked people who have solid waste collection issues in their respective areas to contact the concession company at 1-800-88-7472 or via WhatsApp (SWM Environment) at 012-6180082. — Bernama