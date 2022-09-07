SEGAMAT, Sept 7 — A 61-year-old man died of burn injuries from a fire that broke out in his house in Taman Bukit Permata in Bukit Siput here early this morning.

Mustaffar Batin was initially found unconscious but died shortly after the pre-dawn incident.

Bandar Baru Segamat Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Senior Assistant Fire Chief Mazuki Ismail confirmed receiving an emergency call at 2.18am.

"Following that, 17 firemen with an Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) unit, a Light Fire Rescue Tender (LFRT) vehicle and a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) vehicle were immediately dispatched to the scene.

"Upon arrival at the location, immediate checks revealed that the blaze involved a two-storey house with an area of ​​approximately 4X7 metres.

"The fire had earlier broke out on the upper floor and resulted in 30 per cent damage to the entire house," Mazuki said in a statement today.

Mazuki said that the victim was found unconscious in a room upstairs with 20 per cent burn injuries.

He added that the victim was later confirmed dead by a medical officer at the scene.

Mazuki said the entire fire-fighting operation ended at 7.34am.

"The cause of the fire and estimated losses have not been determined, pending investigation.