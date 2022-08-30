A Perodua Kancil is seen upside down in a ravine in Buloh Kasap, Segamat, August 30, 2022. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Dept

SEGAMAT, Aug 30 — A five-year-old boy died after the car his family was travelling in crashed and overturned in a ravine at Jalan Kuala Paya in Buloh Kasap here today.

Segamat Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Fuad Mohamad said a distress call regarding the incident was received at 3.06pm and eight firemen with a Light Fire Rescue Tender (LFRT) vehicle were sent directly to the location.

“The incident involved a Perodua Kancil car skidding and falling into a ravine at a depth of six metres.

“The deceased was identified as a Rizz Haikal Ereyentoo who succumbed to his injuries after he was extricated, while a 39-year-old woman Azlin Sairi and a six-year-old boy were safe,” said Fuad in a statement today.

Fuad added that the deceased was trapped in the rear seat when the firemen arrived, while the other victims were found outside of the car.

He explained that Rizz Haikal was confirmed dead by the medical team at the scene before his body was handed over to the police for further action.

“The entire operation was completed at 5.29pm,” he said.