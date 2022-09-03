The fire-damaged bedroom of the house in Kampung Datuk where two children died in an afternoon fire today, Sept 3, 2022. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

JOHOR BARU, Sept 3 — A brother and sister died in a fire that broke out in a house along Jalan Bunga Raya Besar in Kampung Datuk Sulaiman Menteri here today

Tebrau Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Assistant Fire Chief Mohd Ridzuan Malek Rivan said the victims are siblings Muhammad Zafran Muhammad Fikri, three and Nurul Hawa Zafira Muhammad Fikri, two.

He said the station received a distress call at 1.41pm.

Fourteen firemen were immediately dispatched to the scene.

“The fire involved a house which suffered 60 per cent damage. The two victims, who were siblings, were found in the bedroom,” said Mohd Ridzuan in a statement here today.

He said members of the public used tap water to extinguish the fire in the beginning.

“Follow-up extinguishing operations were carried out by the firemen until the situation was under control at 2.20 pm,” he said.