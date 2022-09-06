Muar district acting police chief Supt Muhammad Aidil Roneh Abdullah said this followed the arrest of two local men and a woman, aged between 27 and 62, believed to be involved in such activities, at a nearby location at 4pm yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MUAR, Sept 6 — Police rescued six Indonesian women, aged 20 to 35, from becoming victims of human trafficking in Jalan Abdul Rahman here yesterday evening.

Muar district acting police chief Supt Muhammad Aidil Roneh Abdullah said this followed the arrest of two local men and a woman, aged between 27 and 62, believed to be involved in such activities, at a nearby location at 4pm yesterday.

Police seized a handphone that belonged to one of the detainees, as well as several documents for further investigations.

“The arrest and raid was carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Johor police contingent headquarters together with the criminal investigation division of the Kulai and Muar district police headquarters and the Muar motorcycle patrol unit.

“The case is being investigated under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrant Act 2007 (ATIPSOM) and if found guilty can be sentenced to prison for a period of not exceeding 15 years and can be fined,” he said in a statement today.

He added that one of the suspects would be remanded for three days starting today while the woman and another man would be remanded for seven days. — Bernama