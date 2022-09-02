Sarawak Pakatan Harapan chairman Chong Chieng Jen speaks to media at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur April 8, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, Sept 2 — The three component parties of the Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) have agreed on the seat allocation for the coming 15th general election, its chairman Chong Chieng Jen said today.

He said the allocation of the seats will be based on the formula used in the 2018 general election.

In the 2018 election, the state PKR was allocated 15 seats, state DAP with nine and Parti Amanah Negara six seats while one seat was left out.

"We have our meeting today, basically discussing the coming general election, seat allocation (among the three parties) and the main strategies to be used by the Sarawak PH in the general election,” Chong told reporters after chairing the annual general meeting of the state PH.

He stressed the three components can separately negotiate with local opposition parties on seat allocation to face Gabungan Party Sarawak (GPS) to avoid multiple-cornered contests in the 31 parliament seats in Sarawak up for grabs.

He said the meeting authorised the three parties to hold negotiations with the local opposition parties on allocating seats.

"It is up to the individual party which seats they want to give up or to retain,” he added.

He said the chances of GPS winning more seats will be enhanced if there are many three-cornered fights or more.

On the names of candidates, he said it is up to the respective parties to finalise their lists.

Meanwhile, Chong was re-elected the Sarawak PH chairman for another two-year term while the state PKR chairman Roland Engan and state Amanah chairman Abang Halil Abang Naili were elected deputy chairmen.

The secretary went to Senator Alan Ling (DAP), treasurer Diog ak Dios (PKR), Youth chief Gushi Ardanisah (Amanah).

Pending State Assemblyman Violet Yong (DAP) was elected Women chief while Abun Sui Anyit (PKR) as information chief.

The committee members are Japar Suyut (PKR), Ibil Jaya (PKR), Dr Kelvin Yii (DAP), Chiew Chiu Sing (DAP), Alice Lau (DAP), Maxwell Ak Rojis (Amanah), Mohd Zen Peli (Amanah) and Lahaji Lahiya (Amanah).