Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan speaks during mynext by TalentCorp at Sime Darby Convention Centre August 11, 2022. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — The Human Resources Ministry will not compromise against any form of intimidation against workers, both local and foreign, its minister, Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said.

Stern action will be taken against employers found to have breached labour laws, including acts of forced labour.

“Starting today, the ministry will not protect any employer found acting inhumanely, even at the stages of investigation.

“I believe with this effort, employers will be more sensitive towards action taken against their workers,” he said in a statement today issued following the report of an Indonesian domestic helper who was not only unpaid but also abused.

Saravanan also reminded employers not to act inhumanely towards their workers.

Regarding the case, he said the victim was being treated at the Selayang Hospital and the Labour Office has been ordered to investigate the matter.

Investigations have so far revealed that the employer, based in Batu Caves, did not pay the victim since they started work in 2019 and owed them almost RM32,000. — Bernama