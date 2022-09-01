Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court September 1, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrived at the High Court here today for the verdict on her corruption case in connection with a solar hybrid project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak, worth RM1.25 billion.

The wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, clad in yellow baju kurung and matching shawl arrived at the court at 8.54am.

More than 50 media practitioners from local and foreign agencies arrived at the court as early as 7am to cover the high-profile case.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan will give the verdict on whether Rosmah will be acquitted or convicted on the three corruption charges.

On Feb 18 last year, Rosmah, 70, was ordered to enter her defence on three charges after the prosecution succeeded in proving a prima facie case against her.

She is charged with soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million from then Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin.

The bribes were allegedly received through her former aide Datuk Rizal Mansor, as a reward for helping Jepak Holdings to secure the Hybrid Photovoltaic Solar System Integrated Project as well as the maintenance and operation of diesel generator sets for 369 Sarawak rural schools worth RM1.25 billion from the Education Ministry through direct negotiation. — Bernama