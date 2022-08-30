KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Malaysia hopes the issue involving the cessation of Iranian airline Mahan Air’s flight operations to Kuala Lumpur since August 13 following refuelling issues at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) can be resolved immediately.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he also hoped Mahan Air will be able to continue operations in KLIA very soon.

This was among the matters discussed when he received a call from Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi today.

Mahan Air began operations in 1992 and was the first private airline in the Middle East.

“In our conversation, President Raisi also congratulated Malaysia over the National Day celebrations tomorrow.

“Among (other) matters that were discussed were bilateral relations between Malaysia and Iran as well as other issues involving the interests of Muslims,” he said in a Facebook post tonight.

All direct flights from Iran to Malaysia were stopped since August 13 as refuelling in the country is no longer allowed as a result of sanctions by the United States.

On bilateral relations, Ismail Sabri said Malaysia is very happy with the close relations enjoyed between the two countries, established since 1968, adding that Malaysia will continue strengthening bilateral relations with Iran.

In 2021, Iran was Malaysia’s seventh largest trading partner in West Asia, with total bilateral trade valued at RM2.63 billion, an increase of 68.2 per cent compared to the previous year. — Bernama