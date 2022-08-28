SERDANG, Aug 28 — The government has agreed to increase the allowance of volunteer community development assistants from RM500 to RM800, which will benefit 9,439 Community Development Department (Kemas) staff, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

Speaking in front of about 7,000 Kemas members at the department’s 60th-anniversary celebration here, the prime minister said the government also agreed to increase the subsistence allowance of Persatuan Bekas Anggota Kemas Malaysia (PBKAM) members from RM300 to RM500.

Recalling his meeting with PBKAM when he was leading the Rural and Regional Development Ministry, now known as the Rural Development Ministry, Ismail Sabri said that the association had requested for a subsistence allowance, which was later approved at RM300 per month.

“In remembering the services of 4,423 PBAKM members, I agree to increase their subsistence allowance to RM500 per month,” he said in appreciating the contribution of Kemas members in implementing various efforts to improve the quality of life of the rural community.

At the gathering, which was attended by Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, Ismail Sabri said the government also approved an allocation of RM8 million for the digitalisation programme of 800 Kemas preschools (tabika). — Bernama