SERDANG, Aug 27 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has reiterated that all parties in the coalition will use the same logo for the next general election (GE15).

He was responding to PAS state assemblyman Ariffin Deraman’s call to excuse Terengganu, Kelantan and Kedah from using the PN logo due to the state’s differing political landscape.

“We will discuss further on whether to use a different logo. But personally, I prefer to use one logo, because previously, we used the logo in state elections and it turned out okay,” he told reporters during a press conference after the coalition’s first convention at Malaysia Agricultural Exposition Park (Maeps) here.

Earlier today, Ariffin, who is also Terengganu PN election director, said that the new logo would not translate well in the differing political landscape of his state, as well as that of Kelantan and Kedah.

He also urged the coalition's chairman to reconsider the decision to use PN's dark blue coalition colour during the campaign for the next general election (GE15) as PAS' bright green party colour was more familiar to voters in those states.

Last month, Muhyiddin, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president, announced that the coalition will use a new logo to avoid confusion with its current co-ruling partner-turned-foe Barisan Nasional (BN).

On July 3, PAS deputy president, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, reportedly said that the decision on whether the PN logo would be used in GE15 had not been finalised yet.