KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The upcoming PAS muktamar in September will mainly focus on discussions to strengthen Perikatan Nasional (PN) for the 15th general election (GE15).

"Preparations are going smoothly with the annual summit of the councils held in separate places from September 1 and 2 and then the culminating event on September 3 and 4 at PAS’ Kedah complex in Kota Sarang Semut.

"The motions that will be brought to the muktamar this time have not been presented yet and will usually be sent to the PAS secretary-general (Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan). But I see this time, that it is more focused on strengthening PN ahead of GE15.

"This is because we see BN as almost certain to contest solo in GE15 and we have no choice and have to face that's their decision. So we will focus more on strengthening PN," he said in a report by Utusan Malaysia.

According to Tuan Ibrahim, Umno has been invited to the meeting, despite the latter having repeatedly expressed its preference to go solo for GE15.

An estimated total of 1,300 delegates from 197 areas across the country is expected to attend the party's annual summit at the PAS Kedah Complex in Kota Sarang Semut from September 3 to 4, which is expected to be the last one before GE15.

It is understood that several emphasis related to the election process will be announced through a policy speech that will be delivered by PAS president, Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang on September 3.

"In conjunction with the muktamar this time, we will also hold a ceremony to launch the election machinery at central level which will be held on September 3. With a programme like this, it will make the event even more lively," he said.