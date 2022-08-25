Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the plots of Malay reserve land in the state made up 953,000 hectares or 45.1 per cent of the 2.1 million hectares of land in Perak. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 25 — Perak is the state that is second highest in total size of Malay reserve land in peninsular Malaysia with 15 per cent, after Kelantan.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the plots of Malay reserve land in the state made up 953,000 hectares or 45.1 per cent of the 2.1 million hectares of land in Perak.

He said data showed that 14,960.23 hectares of Malay reserve land had been cancelled out and replaced with a bigger size of 27,255.92 hectares since the country’s independence.

“This shows Perak is still competent and will remain so in ensuring that its Malay reserve land that has been gazetted will be protected. Information on the declaration of Malay reserve areas that have been gazetted will be entered as permanent reserve land in perpetuity.

“However, there must be meticulous scrutiny before entering the information on Malay reserve land titles into the database because it should be remembered that some titles that have been gazetted as Malay reserve land might possibly be owned by non-Malays.”

He said this in his speech text that was read by state Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman, Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohamed Radzi in conjunction with the Perak State-Level National Land Day celebration themed, “Empowering Malay Reserve Land”, here, today.

“The term, Malay reserve land, is only effective after the original owner has transferred the ownership to a Malay, after which the land is automatically declared as a Malay reserve area and owned by a Malay.

“Land ownership and title is one of the most sensitive issues in ensuring the survival of a community or race in a state or district.

“Therefore, continuous improvement measures are being taken in Perak by the state Land and Mines Department and District Offices with regard to the administration of Malay reserve land,” he added. — Bernama