KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The CEO of BookDoc, the app that simplified scheduling medical appointments though smartphones, Datuk Chevy Beh is dead, aged 37.

His death was reported yesterday by Tatler Asia — the magazine featuring the region’s rich and powerful — without details of the cause or where.

Chevy was the eldest son of BP Healthcare Group founder and chairman Datuk Beh Chun Chuan.

He co-founded BookDoc with another Malaysian Joel Neoh in 2014 after leaving his family business as its managing director.

BookDoc has a presence in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Hong Kong and had played a significant role in the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines locally.

Chevy was known to be a distinguished polo player who had formerly captained the England Under-21 team against Prince William and Prince Harry.

In 2020, he was reportedly appointed a member of an expert panel in the Youth and Sports Ministry.