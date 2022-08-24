Police officers conduct general security checks at Kajang prison's entrance after Datuk Seri Najib Razak was sentenced to jail here, August 23, 2022— Picture by Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng today urged Putrajaya to redouble efforts to track down fugitive Low Taek Jho even as thousands of Malaysians welcomed the Federal Court ruling that upheld Datuk Seri Najib Razak's conviction and 12-year jail sentence for embezzling funds from a 1Malaysia Development Berhad subsidiary.

Lim, Opposition MP for Bagan and a former minister, noted that Low is still the principal architect behind the multi-billion ringgit looting of the state investment arm that Najib helped set up, and that he remains at large.

"The Federal Court succinctly concluded that this is a simple and straightforward case of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering," the DAP leader said in a statement.

"However, Najib’s principal financial architect Jho Low remains at large. DAP urges the Malaysian government to redouble efforts to nab Jho Low, his family and associates connected with the RM52 billion 1MDB scandal to bring justice to 32 million Malaysians robbed by the biggest heist in history."

Shortly after the apex court ruling was made public, thousands of people celebrated the announcement on social media as Najib's legal team failed to overturn the conviction and 12-year jail sentence by the High Court for misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International.

The ruling marked yet another historic moment for the country as this would be the first time a former prime minister is imprisoned.

Yesterday's ruling also means that Najib is automatically disqualified from his seat as the Member of Parliament for Pekan under Article 48(1)(e) of the Federal Constitution.

But Lim said that while Najib has faced his day in court, it would be manifestly unfair and a travesty of justice that Low — popularly known as Jho Low — his family and associates connected with the scandal are allowed to roam free.

"No expense or effort should be spared to bring to book Jho Low, his family and associates connected with robbing Malaysians of tens of billions of ringgit in the 1MDB scandal," the DAP leader said.

"The government should make a progress report on the status of capturing this most wanted criminal in Malaysia."

Low, already on Interpol's wanted list, is believed to be hiding in China where extradition can be difficult.